Jobs of the week
1. MetLife Bangladesh - Digital Support Associate
Deadline: June 6
Eligibility:
- Bachelors/Masters degree from any reputed university.
- Prior experience in B2B sales is preferred.
- Should be able to perform sales prospecting activities on a routine basis.
Minimum experience: 2 years
Apply through the LinkedIn posting for this job here.
2. BRAC - Deputy Manager, Events and Design
Deadline: June 8
Eligibility:
- Graduate degree preferably in Social Science, Fine Arts, Graphics Design, Film & Media, or a related field.
- Prior experience in publication design, developing communication material and audio-visual in the NGO, advertising firm, or agency.
- Proven experience as a designer and events planner.
Minimum experience: 4 years
Apply through the posting of this job on BRAC's official website here.
3. International Rescue Committee - Manager, Ethics and Compliance
Deadline: June 5
Eligibility:
- Bachelor's degree in Finance/Law/Management.
- Prior experience in investigation, finance, and auditing with NGOs.
- A CA course completed by a reputed CA firm is preferred.
Minimum experience: 2-5 years
Apply through the BDJobs.com posting of this job here.
4. British Council - Administrative Officer
Deadline: June 6
Eligibility:
- A degree or diploma in Business Administration, Management, Office Administration, or a related field.
- Prior experience working in a challenging administrative and facilities environment within an NGO or international development organisation.
- Experience in office management, including managing office supplies, equipment, facilities, and administrative services.
Minimum experience: 5 years
Apply through the BDJobs.com posting of this job here.
