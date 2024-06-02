Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. MetLife Bangladesh - Digital Support Associate

Deadline: June 6

Eligibility:

Bachelors/Masters degree from any reputed university.

Prior experience in B2B sales is preferred.

Should be able to perform sales prospecting activities on a routine basis.

Minimum experience: 2 years

Apply through the LinkedIn posting for this job here.

2. BRAC - Deputy Manager, Events and Design

Deadline: June 8

Eligibility:

Graduate degree preferably in Social Science, Fine Arts, Graphics Design, Film & Media, or a related field.

Prior experience in publication design, developing communication material and audio-visual in the NGO, advertising firm, or agency.

Proven experience as a designer and events planner.

Minimum experience: 4 years

Apply through the posting of this job on BRAC's official website here.

3. International Rescue Committee - Manager, Ethics and Compliance

Deadline: June 5

Eligibility:

Bachelor's degree in Finance/Law/Management.

Prior experience in investigation, finance, and auditing with NGOs.

A CA course completed by a reputed CA firm is preferred.

Minimum experience: 2-5 years

Apply through the BDJobs.com posting of this job here.

4. British Council - Administrative Officer

Deadline: June 6

Eligibility:

A degree or diploma in Business Administration, Management, Office Administration, or a related field.

Prior experience working in a challenging administrative and facilities environment within an NGO or international development organisation.

Experience in office management, including managing office supplies, equipment, facilities, and administrative services.

Minimum experience: 5 years

Apply through the BDJobs.com posting of this job here.