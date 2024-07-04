Tech & Startup
Jeff Bezos plans to sell Amazon shares worth $5 bln

Jeff Bezos
Bezos is ranked the second-richest person in the world with a net worth of $214.4 billion, according to Forbes. Photo: Grant Miller/Flickr

Jeff Bezos, founder and executive chairman of Amazon, is planning on selling shares of his company that are worth almost $5 billion, according to a recent regulatory filing. This takes place after Amazon's stock hit a record high recently, with the e-commerce giant currently standing at a $2.056 trillion market cap.

The proposed sale of 25 million shares was disclosed in a notice filed after market hours on Tuesday. The stock had hit an all-time high of $200.43 during the session. It has jumped more than 30% so far this year, outpacing the 4% gain in the Dow Jones Industrial Average index.

After the sale plan, Bezos would own about 912 million Amazon shares, or 8.8% of the outstanding stock. He sold shares worth roughly $8.5 billion in February, after the stock rallied 80% in 2023.

Amazon logo
Amazon reaches $2 trillion valuation for the first time

Bezos is ranked the second-richest person in the world with a net worth of $214.4 billion, according to Forbes. He is also the founder of space company Blue Origin, which launched a six-person crew to the edge of space in May.

Amazon posted upbeat first-quarter results in April, as the Seattle-based technology giant rode the artificial intelligence wave. The company recently replaced Adam Selipsky as the head of its cloud computing unit with insider Matt Garman. At the time of writing, it is ranked the fifth most valuable company in the world.

AmazonJeff Bezos
