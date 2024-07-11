Japan introduces enormous humanoid robot to maintain train lines

The 12-metre high robot is reminiscent of a menacing figure from 1980s sci-fi with its coke bottle eyes and a crude Wall-E-like head. Image: The Japan Times

Japan has unveiled a colossal humanoid robot designed to maintain train lines, marking a significant leap in railway maintenance technology. The 12-metre high robot, reminiscent of a menacing figure from 1980s sci-fi with its coke bottle eyes and a crude Wall-E-like head, has been introduced by West Japan Railway for tasks that range from painting to trimming tree branches.

Starting this month, the robot, which is mounted on a truck capable of driving on rails, will assist with various maintenance tasks on the company's extensive network. The operator sits in a cockpit on the truck, remotely controlling the robot's powerful limbs and hands through cameras embedded in the robot's eyes.

This mechanical giant boasts an impressive vertical reach of 12 metres and can handle objects weighing up to 40kg. It can be equipped with different attachments, such as brushes for painting or chainsaws for cutting. Currently, its primary focus will be on trimming branches along rail lines and painting the metal frames that support overhead cables.

Kazuaki Hasegawa, president of West Japan Railway, highlighted the robot's role in addressing worker shortages in Japan's ageing workforce and enhancing safety by reducing accidents such as falls and electric shocks. "In the future, we hope to use machines for all kinds of maintenance operations of our infrastructure," Hasegawa stated, suggesting that this robot could be a blueprint for handling labour shortages.