Tech & Startup
Sat Jan 20, 2024 05:13 PM
Last update on: Sat Jan 20, 2024 05:19 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup
Press Release

Itel S23+ released in Bangladesh

Sat Jan 20, 2024 05:13 PM Last update on: Sat Jan 20, 2024 05:19 PM
itel S23+
The itel S23+ is now available in Bangladesh.

Itel has recently released the itel S23+ in Bangladesh. It features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED curved screen with 99% DCI-P3 colour saturation, 400000:1 contrast ratio, and 1080x2400 resolution.

The itel S23+ also comes with an in-display fingerprint, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 technology, and itel OS13 with Aivana GPT voice assistant. It also has 256 GB storage, up to 16 GB RAM (8+8 GB), a T616 processor, 18 W fast charge support, and a 5000 mAh battery. As for the camera, the phone features a 32 MP AI selfie lens, a 50 MP portrait camera, and an F1.6 aperture.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The itel S23+ is priced at BDT 19,990 (excluding VAT).

Related topic:
itelitel S23+
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Transsion new factory Bangladesh

Transsion opens new factory in Bangladesh

itel launches colour-changing S23 smartphone in Bangladesh

itel launches colour-changing S23 smartphone in Bangladesh

itel p40 phone

itel P40 now available in Bangladesh

|বাংলাদেশ

উগান্ডায় হাছান মাহমুদের সঙ্গে মিয়ানমারের পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী থান সুয়ের বৈঠক

জোট নিরপেক্ষ আন্দোলনের (ন্যাম) শীর্ষ সম্মেলন এবং উন্নয়নশীল দেশগুলোর জোট জি-৭৭-এর সাউথ সামিটে বাংলাদেশ প্রতিনিধিদলের নেতৃত্ব দিতে উগান্ডায় আছেন পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী হাছান মাহমুদ। ন্যাম সম্মেলনের...

১২ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

গণতন্ত্র পুনরুদ্ধার না হওয়া পর্যন্ত রাজপথ ছাড়ব না: মঈন খান

এইমাত্র
push notification