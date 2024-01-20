Itel S23+ released in Bangladesh

The itel S23+ is now available in Bangladesh.

Itel has recently released the itel S23+ in Bangladesh. It features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED curved screen with 99% DCI-P3 colour saturation, 400000:1 contrast ratio, and 1080x2400 resolution.

The itel S23+ also comes with an in-display fingerprint, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 technology, and itel OS13 with Aivana GPT voice assistant. It also has 256 GB storage, up to 16 GB RAM (8+8 GB), a T616 processor, 18 W fast charge support, and a 5000 mAh battery. As for the camera, the phone features a 32 MP AI selfie lens, a 50 MP portrait camera, and an F1.6 aperture.

The itel S23+ is priced at BDT 19,990 (excluding VAT).