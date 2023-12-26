Internet Society Bangladesh Chapter elects new executive committee

Internet Society Bangladesh Chapter has elected a new executive committee for the term 2024-25. Mohammad Nadir Bin Ali, Registrar of Daffodil International University, was elected as President; and Md. Baraktul Alam, Head of Operations of Dour Broadband, was elected as General Secretary.



Mohammad Kawsar Uddin, Senior Reporter of Daily Sangbad; and Shah Zahidur Rahman, Chief Digital and Innovation Officer of Specialised Works Limited, were elected as Vice Presidents. Md. Nasir Feroz, Chairman of Silicon Computing Limited, was elected as Treasurer.



The three members of the Election Commission were Md. Jahangir Hossain, Member of the Board of Trustees of the Internet Society Bangladesh Chapter; Dr. Aris Ignacio, Board Member of the Internet Society Philippines Chapter; and Priyatosh Jana, Vice President of the Kolkata Chapter.

Voting for the election was held online between December 13-23, 2023 and the election results were declared on December 24.