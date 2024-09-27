Tech & Startup
Fri Sep 27, 2024
Last update on: Fri Sep 27, 2024

Internet disruptions expected for 4 hours on Saturday

Mobile internet
Representational image

Internet users may experience temporary slowdowns or interruptions early on Saturday, 28 September, as maintenance work is scheduled on the country's second submarine cable, SEA-ME-WE 5, located at Kuakata.

According to a press release from Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited (BSCCL), the disruption will occur between 2AM and 6AM on Saturday. During this time, circuits connected via the SEA-ME-WE 5 cable will be partially shut down to allow for the installation of lighting filters.

While this maintenance work is essential for ensuring the continued reliability of the SEA-ME-WE 5 cable, the BSCCL has assured that circuits connected through the country's first submarine cable, SEA-ME-WE 4, which operates from Cox's Bazar, will remain functional. As a result, a complete blackout is unlikely, though internet users may still notice reduced speeds.

