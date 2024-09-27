Internet disruptions expected for 4 hours on Saturday

Internet users may experience temporary slowdowns or interruptions early on Saturday, 28 September, as maintenance work is scheduled on the country's second submarine cable, SEA-ME-WE 5, located at Kuakata.

According to a press release from Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited (BSCCL), the disruption will occur between 2AM and 6AM on Saturday. During this time, circuits connected via the SEA-ME-WE 5 cable will be partially shut down to allow for the installation of lighting filters.

While this maintenance work is essential for ensuring the continued reliability of the SEA-ME-WE 5 cable, the BSCCL has assured that circuits connected through the country's first submarine cable, SEA-ME-WE 4, which operates from Cox's Bazar, will remain functional. As a result, a complete blackout is unlikely, though internet users may still notice reduced speeds.