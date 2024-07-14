Tech & Startup
Sun Jul 14, 2024 01:32 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 14, 2024 01:40 PM

Infinix announces BDT 3,000 discount on Note 30 Pro

Infinix has announced a BDT 3,000 discount on its Note 30 Pro smartphone, targeting young consumers with a reduced price of BDT 21,999 for the 8GB+256GB model, previously priced at BDT 24,999.

Launched in July 2023, the Note 30 Pro comes with 68W wired Fast-Charge powering the 5000 mAh battery. Additionally, the device supports 15W wireless charging and includes Bypass Charge technology. 

The device's triple camera system includes a 108 MP primary camera and a 32 MP selfie camera. The smartphone also features an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor and Vapor-Chamber Liquid Cooling technology. The Note 30 Pro runs on XOS 13, based on Android 13.

