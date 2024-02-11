Indian scientists develop new tech for Open Radio Access Network stations

A new niche technological solution for Open Radio Access Network (ORAN) base stations has been developed by Indian scientists that is expected to facilitate high-speed and reliable connectivity at a cost viable for unconnected and far-flung areas.

The best-in-class ORAN base station solution has been designed and is under development for commercialisation for creating spectral and energy-efficient wireless communications technology for 5G and 5G-Advanced radio networks, the Science and Technology Ministry said in a recent statement.

ORAN base station solutions, a critical component of next-generation telecommunications infrastructure, disaggregates the software and hardware components of the network infrastructure. ORAN-based interfaces are like doors that provide access to different components of the network infrastructure making it easier, efficient, and more economically viable to provide internet in remote areas.

The breaking down of the Radio Access Network (RAN) functions helps bring down network cost and complexity. Open RAN removes vendor lock-in and can facilitate smooth interoperation between cellular network equipment provided by different vendors.

The ORAN base station radio unit development led by Dr. Kiran Kuchi, Professor at Indian Institute of Technology in Hyderabad introduced the ORAN technology harnessing a multitude of antennas on cell towers.

The "breakthrough" promises to not only enhance cell coverage but also boost capacity by an impressive three-fold compared to existing 4G networks, thereby optimising spectrum utilisation.