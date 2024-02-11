Tech & Startup
Sun Feb 11, 2024 03:16 PM
Last update on: Sun Feb 11, 2024 03:21 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

Indian scientists develop new tech for Open Radio Access Network stations

Sun Feb 11, 2024 03:16 PM Last update on: Sun Feb 11, 2024 03:21 PM
Server cables
Image for illustrative purpose. Image: Albert Stoynov/Unsplash

A new niche technological solution for Open Radio Access Network (ORAN) base stations has been developed by Indian scientists that is expected to facilitate high-speed and reliable connectivity at a cost viable for unconnected and far-flung areas.

The best-in-class ORAN base station solution has been designed and is under development for commercialisation for creating spectral and energy-efficient wireless communications technology for 5G and 5G-Advanced radio networks, the Science and Technology Ministry said in a recent statement.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

ORAN base station solutions, a critical component of next-generation telecommunications infrastructure, disaggregates the software and hardware components of the network infrastructure. ORAN-based interfaces are like doors that provide access to different components of the network infrastructure making it easier, efficient, and more economically viable to provide internet in remote areas.

The breaking down of the Radio Access Network (RAN) functions helps bring down network cost and complexity. Open RAN removes vendor lock-in and can facilitate smooth interoperation between cellular network equipment provided by different vendors.

The ORAN base station radio unit development led by Dr. Kiran Kuchi, Professor at Indian Institute of Technology in Hyderabad introduced the ORAN technology harnessing a multitude of antennas on cell towers. 

The "breakthrough" promises to not only enhance cell coverage but also boost capacity by an impressive three-fold compared to existing 4G networks, thereby optimising spectrum utilisation.

Related topic:
indiaOpen Radio Access Network
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Pope out for 196 as India need 231 for victory

2w ago
Ravindra Jadeja

India claim big lead in first England Test

2w ago
Yashasvi Jaiswal

Defiant Jaiswal steals the show

1w ago
Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz gets maiden India call-up after ‘beating down’ the door

1w ago
Hypersonic

India successfully tests hypersonic testing capability

38m ago
ইমরান খান
|আন্তর্জাতিক

এককভাবে বেশি আসনে বিজয়ী হয়েও কারাগারেই থাকবেন ইমরান?

দেশটির গণমাধ্যম সূত্রে এখন পর্যন্ত যে ফলাফল পাওয়া গেছে তাতে কোনো দলই একক সংখ্যাগরিষ্ঠতা পায়নি। জোট গঠনের পথে হাঁটতে হচ্ছে সবাইকেই।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

কেন চালু হচ্ছে না বুড়িমারী এক্সপ্রেস

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X