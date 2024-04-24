India develops lightest bullet-proof jacket against high-calibre ammo

India has successfully developed the lightest bullet-proof jacket in the country for protection against highest threat from ammunition 7.62 x 54 R API (Level 6 of BIS 17051).

The bullet-proof jacket was successfully tested recently in India. The front Hard Armour Panel (HAP) of the jacket defeats multiple hits (six shots) of 7.62 x 54 R API (Sniper rounds), said the Indian Defence Ministry on Tuesday night.

The ergonomically designed front HAP is made up of monolithic ceramic plate with polymer backing which enhances the wearability and comfort during an operation. The areal density of ICW Hard Armour Panel (HAP) and standalone HAP is less than 40 kg/m2 and 43 kg/m2 respectively.

The jacket is based on a new design approach where a novel material along with new processes have been used.

India's state-owned Defence Research Development Organization's Defence Materials and Stores Research and Development Establishment (DMSRDE), Kanpur developed the jacket.