Tue May 7, 2024 12:05 PM
Last update on: Tue May 7, 2024 12:17 PM

Imo receives Google Play security recognition

Tue May 7, 2024 12:05 PM
Imo, the instant messaging app, has been given the 'Independent Security Review' badge under the 'Data Safety' section on the Google Play Store. 

According to a press release, the badge is meant to provide users with validation that an app meets standards of privacy and security as per the MASA (Mobile Application Security Assessment) requirement.

According to Imo, its security features include multi-device management, two-step verification, family guard, passkey, and SIM binding. The platform states that it also contains other privacy features such as privacy chat mode, invisible friends, and blocking screenshots for calls.

