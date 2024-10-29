Imo deletes over 600K accounts in Bangladesh

According to the annual report of Imo, Bangladeshi users messaged 101 billion times on the platform.

The messaging platform Imo has removed 628,000 accounts from Bangladesh between January and September 2024 due to violations of its community guidelines, the company disclosed during Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

Imo reported using artificial intelligence to monitor public content continuously and address issues in real time. Over the first three quarters of 2024, the platform reviewed more than 90,000 user-reported cases involving harmful content and other forms of malicious activity.

To further strengthen its security measures, Imo has introduced various privacy features, including end-to-end encryption, two-step verification, and privacy tools such as screenshot blocking and privacy mode, says a press release.