iFarmer selected for Visa Accelerator Program 2024

The five fintech startups selected for the Visa Accelerator Program 2024 Asia Pacific in Singapore. Photo: Courtesy

iFarmer, a Bangladesh-based agri-tech startup, has been selected for Visa's Accelerator Program in Asia Pacific for 2024. According to a press release, the other selected startups were from Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, the United States, and Vietnam.

For six months, iFarmer, along with the other selected startups, will have the opportunity to receive bespoke training from Visa's suite of product architects to co-develop, test, and iterate new solutions fit for technical integration to fast-track commercialisation, states the press release.

Additionally, one selected startup from this year's cohort will showcase their solution at the Visa Everywhere Initiative, an open innovation program hosted by TechCrunch at Disrupt in San Francisco, further states the press release.

Regarding being selected for the program, Fahad Ifaz, co-founder and chief executive officer of iFarmer, said, "Our solution related to payment facilities aligns with the Visa Accelerator Program's aim to expand financial access and enables us to help underserved populations in Bangladesh."

