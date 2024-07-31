Tech & Startup
Press Release

Huawei convenes cloud summit in South Asia

Huawei South Asia hosted the 'Huawei Cloud Summit South Asia 2024' in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The event brought together industry experts and stakeholders to discuss the role of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and big data in driving Industry 4.0 and digital transformation across South Asia.

Participants, including representatives from government, industry, and academia, exchanged insights on global and regional cloud trends. The summit emphasised the importance of cloud-based strategies for economic growth and highlighted the potential of public-private partnerships in accelerating digital development.

Huawei showcased its cloud services and solutions, emphasising its commitment to supporting South Asia's digital transformation. The company highlighted its market position and recent projects in the region.

 

