How to recover a lost or stolen iPhone

If you believe your iPhone is stolen, it's crucial to report the theft to the police as soon as possible. Image: Thai Ngyuen/Unsplash

Losing your iPhone, whether due to theft or misplacement, can be a stressful and disorienting experience. The sense of panic when it goes missing can be overwhelming. However, if you act quickly and follow these steps, you might be able to recover your device, or at least safeguard your data from unauthorised use.

Use the 'Find My' app

Apple's security system centres around the 'Find My' app, which allows you to locate your iPhone, play a sound, or remotely erase its data. To use this feature, your iPhone must be turned on, connected to cellular data or Wi-Fi, and have Location Services enabled.

If your iPhone goes missing, open the Find My app on another Apple device or visit iCloud's Find My page from a web browser. Sign in with your Apple ID and password, then select your iPhone from the list of devices to view its location on a map. If found, you can play a sound to help locate it if it's nearby, like in your home or office.

Activate Lost Mode

If your iPhone isn't easily located, you can activate 'Lost Mode' through Find My. This will remotely lock your iPhone with your existing passcode or allow you to set a new one if you didn't have one before. Lost Mode also suspends Apple Pay and displays a custom message on the lock screen, giving anyone who finds it the opportunity to return it to you.

To activate Lost Mode:

Open the Find My app on another Apple device or visit iCloud's Find My page. Sign in with your Apple ID and password. Select your iPhone from the list of devices. Tap "Mark As Lost" and follow the on-screen instructions. Tap "Activate" or "Lock" to confirm.

If your iPhone is offline when you activate Lost Mode, it will switch to Lost Mode the next time it connects to the internet.

Erase data remotely

If you believe your iPhone is stolen and there's no chance of recovery, you can remotely erase all data from the device to protect your privacy. This should be done through the Find My app or the iCloud website. Keep in mind that once erased, the data is irretrievable, and you won't be able to track the phone.

Report to police and contact your carrier

If your iPhone is stolen, report it to the police immediately. They might ask for the device's serial number, which can be found on the back of the phone box or by logging into your Apple ID on another device. Also, contact your wireless carrier to suspend your phone line to prevent unauthorised charges.

The risk of locking your iPhone

In Bangladesh however, using the 'Lost Mode' to lock your iPhone remotely can backfire. Thieves who cannot unlock your phone may tear it apart to sell the components for profit. This could render the phone useless for recovery. If they can access the phone, however, they may sell it on the black market, which can increase the chances of tracking it through the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number.

Recommendations from Bangladesh Police

Given these risks, Bangladesh police recommend a different approach:

File a General Diary (GD) at your nearest police station as soon as possible. This document serves as an official record of the theft, aiding law enforcement in their investigations. Remotely erase your iPhone completely through the 'Find My' app or iCloud. This will delete all your personal data and reset the phone to its factory settings, protecting your information from misuse. Turn off 'Lost Mode' to avoid the risk of your phone being destroyed for parts. This step also removes the phone from your 'Find My' list, which means you won't be able to track it any longer.

Though this approach means you cannot find your iPhone through the app, it opens the possibility of recovering it through IMEI tracking. If your iPhone is sold in the black market and someone inserts a new SIM card, the police can potentially trace it using the IMEI number.

Protecting your data and backups

Regular backups are essential. If you have to erase your iPhone remotely, you'll want to ensure you have a copy of your data elsewhere. Use iCloud or another backup service to regularly save your information. This way, even if your device is gone, your data won't be lost with it.