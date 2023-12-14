HerWILL Communication Program wraps up with showcase of cross-cultural communications excellence

The HerWILL Communication Program has successfully completed its series of workshops, transforming participants from Bangladesh, the USA, and beyond through a journey spanning diverse cultures and communication facets. The program included expert-led workshops, virtual exchanges, and interactive projects with the goal of improving cross-cultural communication abilities, targeted specifically for tech students and professionals.

Under the guidance of distinguished faculty members from the University of North Georgia, such as Dr. Tom Preston, Dr. Toluwani Oloke, Dr. Caitlyn Wills, Dr. Paul Raptis, Dr. Brian Kline, Dr. Katherine Brennecke, and Dr. Haelim Suh, participants explored an extensive curriculum that ranged from fundamental communication concepts to sophisticated leadership abilities. This global program was co-led by Tahiya Islam, and Nurjahan Rupa; supported by Yasmina A l Aboudy and supervised by Farhana Hasan.

The major focus of the program was the eight workshops, which brought together students from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Syria, the USA, etc. for virtual sessions to promote the importance of communication as a skill. The goal of this cross-cultural workshops was to help participants develop a more inclusive and expansive worldview of the importance of communications as one of the most important professional-skills of the 21st century.

The program covered topics such as Communication Foundations, Business Communication, Interpersonal Communication, Intercultural Communication, Public Speaking, Digital Communication, Crisis Communication, Public Relations, and Leadership Communication. Because of the program's design, which included weekly Zoom online sessions, participants could interact with a variety of communication specialists. The University of North Georgia faculty members who taught the course shared their extensive knowledge and expertise to help participants navigate each module. Virtual cross-cultural exchanges and a capstone project to apply acquired skills to real-world challenges were among the program's noteworthy components.

The grand finale was the capstone project presentations, where participants demonstrated their mastery of communication skills in a variety of contexts. Teams displayed a seamless fusion of content and presentation skills as they took on subjects like environmental advocacy, storytelling, and cross-cultural communication for marketing. The program has a greater impact than just the individuals who take part in it; it also helps to develop a global mindset, international collaboration, workforce development, and community building with economic growth.

Effective communication plays a critical role in determining one's personal, professional, and international success, as demonstrated by the success of the HerWILL Communication Program. For future endeavors to improve cross-cultural communication skills and obtain valuable international exposure, the organizers extend an invitation to individuals, young professionals, business owners, and entrepreneurs.