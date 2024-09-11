Here are 7 things Androids can do that iPhones can't

In the long-standing competition between Android and iOS, both platforms have developed distinct strengths. Over the years, Apple has closed the gap in many areas, but Android still offers several features that set it apart, providing a level of customisation and flexibility that iPhones cannot fully match. Here's an exploration of some of the key features that Android users enjoy, which remain out of reach for iPhone users.

Customisation and personalisation

One of Android's defining advantages is its ability to be customised extensively. Android users can modify their home screens with widgets, change app icons, and use third-party launchers to completely transform the look and functionality of their phones. This level of customisation extends to the interface itself, where users can rearrange apps, modify notification settings, and personalise system behaviours. On iOS, customisation options are more limited. While widgets were introduced in iOS 14, they are still confined to certain spaces, and changing app icons is a cumbersome process​.

Expandable storage

For many users, storage space is a crucial factor in choosing a smartphone. While iPhones come in several storage options, they do not allow for expandable storage via microSD cards. Android devices, by contrast, often support expandable storage, allowing users to easily increase their phone's capacity with a memory card. This feature is particularly useful for those who store large files such as videos, photos, and apps​.

Faster charging and USB-C

Charging speeds have become a key battleground in the smartphone market, and Android devices have consistently led the way. Some models, such as those from OnePlus and Xiaomi, offer ultra-fast charging capabilities—charging from zero to 100% in as little as 10 minutes using 210W technology. While Apple has made strides with MagSafe wireless charging and the shift to USB-C in the iPhone 15, Android devices still charge significantly faster. Samsung's flagship phones, for example, charge at speeds up to 45W, well ahead of the iPhone's 27W max​.

Multiple users and guest mode

A standout feature on Android that has yet to make its way to iOS is the ability to create multiple user profiles or guest accounts. This function is particularly useful for those who share their phone with family members or friends. Each user has their own separate space, apps, and data, ensuring privacy and security. Android even includes a "Guest Mode," which allows a temporary user to use the phone without accessing the primary user's data. iPhones do not support multiple users, meaning that each device is essentially restricted to one user account at a time​.

Running multiple apps in split screen

Android's multitasking capabilities remain a major advantage over iOS. Since Android 7.0, users have been able to run two apps simultaneously in a split-screen view. This is particularly useful for those who want to browse the web while watching a video or take notes while reading an article. On iPhones, split-screen functionality remains unavailable, though it has been implemented in iPads, where users can display two apps side by side​.

Third-Party app stores and app installation

One of the cornerstones of Android's open ecosystem is its support for third-party app stores and the ability to sideload apps. This gives users the freedom to install apps from sources other than the official Google Play Store, adding to the overall flexibility of the platform. In contrast, Apple strictly controls the iOS ecosystem, requiring all apps to be installed via the App Store unless the device is jailbroken. This restriction limits users' options and keeps them within Apple's tightly regulated app environment​.

More affordable and innovative hardware choices

When it comes to hardware, Android users are spoilt for choice. The Android ecosystem is vast, with devices ranging from affordable entry-level phones to high-end flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Google Pixel 7 Pro. This wide range of options allows users to find a device that suits both their budget and their specific needs. Moreover, Android manufacturers have been at the forefront of innovation, introducing foldable phones, modular designs, and under-display cameras long before Apple. iPhones, while premium in build quality, are more homogeneous in design and come with a high price tag​.

While Apple's iOS offers a polished, user-friendly experience with seamless integration across its ecosystem, Android continues to stand out in areas like customisation, multitasking, and hardware variety. For users seeking more control over their devices, from choosing hardware to tweaking software, Android remains the more versatile option. Whether it's fast charging, split-screen apps, or the ability to install apps from virtually anywhere, Android's open system offers a level of freedom that iOS has yet to fully embrace.