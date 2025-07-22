Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Tue Jul 22, 2025 12:04 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 22, 2025 12:27 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup

Hackers exploit Microsoft flaw to target 100 organisations: report

Tue Jul 22, 2025 12:04 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 22, 2025 12:27 PM
Tech & Startup Desk
Tue Jul 22, 2025 12:04 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 22, 2025 12:27 PM
Microsoft hack
The attack, which targets self-hosted SharePoint servers used for internal document sharing, allows hackers to gain access and potentially install hidden backdoors for continued spying. Photo: Reuters/Bruna Casas/File Photo

A newly discovered vulnerability in Microsoft's SharePoint software has been exploited to breach approximately 100 organisations in an ongoing cyber-espionage campaign, according to security researchers cited in a recent Reuters report.

The attack, which targets self-hosted SharePoint servers used for internal document sharing, allows hackers to gain access and potentially install hidden backdoors for continued spying, states the report. Cloud-based SharePoint services remain unaffected.  

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Dutch cybersecurity firm Eye Security first detected the attacks on Friday when investigating a client's breach, says Reuters. Working with the non-profit Shadowserver Foundation, they identified approximately 100 victims across multiple countries, primarily in the US and Germany, including government agencies.

In response, Microsoft has released security updates to patch the previously unknown 'zero-day' vulnerability and urges customers to install them immediately. Cybersecurity experts warn that the attacks appear concentrated but may spread as knowledge of the hacking technique becomes more widespread.  

According to Reuters, authorities have been notified about the breaches, though the identity and motives of the hackers remain unclear. Security professionals advise organisations using self-hosted SharePoint to apply Microsoft's updates without delay.

Related topic:
Microsoft
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Microsoft

Microsoft's next-gen AI chip production faces delay

3w ago
Bleeding Edge Xbox

Microsoft unveils Muse, AI model for video game generation

5m ago
Satya Microsoft

Microsoft fires employees who protested Israel military AI deals

3m ago
Microsoft Switzerland investment

Why is Microsoft investing $400 million in Switzerland?

1m ago
TikTok logo

Microsoft in discussions to acquire TikTok

5m ago
|রাজনীতি

সরকার দায়িত্বশীল আচরণ করলে এই ধরনের পরিস্থিতি তৈরি হতো না: নাহিদ ইসলাম

‘সরকার যদি দায়িত্বশীল আচরণ করতো, তাহলে আসলে এই পরিস্থিতিটা হতো না,’ বলে মন্তব্য করেছেন জাতীয় নাগরিক পার্টির (এনসিপি) আহ্বায়ক নাহিদ ইসলাম।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

জেল হত্যাকাণ্ডের কি সুষ্ঠু বিচার হয়েছিল?

১২ মিনিট আগে