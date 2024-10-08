Grameenphone releases latest episode of Lumière featuring Jaago Foundation founder Korvi Rakshand

Grameenphone has launched the latest episode of its Lumière series, focusing on Korvi Rakshand, the founder of Jaago Foundation. The episode, hosted by Nabila Khalid, offers an in-depth look into Rakshand's early life, his professional journey, and the experiences that influenced his decision to establish Jaago, an organisation dedicated to providing education to underprivileged children in Bangladesh.

Rakshand's work with Jaago Foundation has been recognised for its contributions to improving educational opportunities for disadvantaged communities. In the episode, Rakshand reflects on how his upbringing, particularly the values instilled in him during childhood, played a significant role in shaping his decision to focus on education as a means of social change. He outlines the challenges he faced in starting Jaago, including securing resources and support, and how he overcame them by staying focused on the foundation's long-term goals.

Video of Lumière S2E5: Korvi Rakshand (FULL)

Throughout the episode, Rakshand discusses his vision for the foundation, which focuses not only on providing access to education but also on ensuring that it is sustainable and impactful. His remarks highlight the importance of creating opportunities for long-term development rather than temporary solutions. He also shares his views on leadership, emphasising the need for persistence and strategic thinking in driving social change.

The episode, hosted by Nabila Khalid, maintains the series' format of combining personal reflections with broader discussions about societal issues. Rakshand's contributions to the episode provide a comprehensive overview of the work done by Jaago Foundation and its goals for the future, including expanding access to quality education for children in rural and underserved areas.

The Lumière series, initiated by Grameenphone, continues its goal of highlighting influential figures in Bangladesh who have made notable contributions to society. Now in its second season, the series aims to inspire audiences by presenting detailed interviews with individuals who have had a significant impact in their respective fields.