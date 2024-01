This update has been actively communicated to the company's user base through notifications on the MyGP app.

Grameenphone has recently announced a significant change in its pricing policy. Effective from January 10, the company has deceided to raise its minimum recharge amount to BDT 30.

At present, the minimum recharge value for any Grameenphone number is BDT 20.