Government slashes prices of heart rings

The government has reduced the price of coronary stents, popularly known as heart rings, for patients. Prices of per stent will drop up to 46% depending on the coronary stent and its manufacturer.

In an order signed by Major General Mohammad Yousuf, Director General of the Department of Drug Administration, the prices of stents of 27 importing companies have been determined. The retail price has been fixed from a minimum of BDT 14,000 to a maximum of BDT 1,40,500. The new prices will come into effect from 16 December 2023.

As per the official notification, the list with the new price should be displayed to the public on the notice boards of all hospitals. A separate cash memo with the names of the ring, maximum retail price (MRP), and name of the manufacturing company will be given out as well.

The official notice also added that every product must be delivered with the packages. On the package, the manufacture and expiry date of the ring, the country from which it is imported, and the name of the country and price, will need to be mentioned.