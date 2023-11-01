Government offices to offer internships for graduates

The internship period will last three to six months per year, with each intern entitled to a stipend in the form of a 'monthly allowance'. Image: Collected

Bangladeshi graduates and postgraduates will now be allowed to intern at government, semi-government, autonomous, and private institutions, as per the new 'Internship Policy 2023' issued by the Ministry of Public Administration.

As per official sources, this policy aims to make the local youth more professionally qualified through internships in government, private, and commercial institutions. The objectives of this policy also include helping graduates combine work experience with textbook knowledge, receive practical training from local institutions, and get familiarised with the workings of government offices.

Who can apply?

This internship opportunity will be available to any Bangladeshi citizens with a graduate/postgraduate degree. However, they must apply within two years of completing their graduate/postgraduate or equivalent degree. Each candidate can apply for an internship in a government office only once.

The internship will not be available to military/civilian/paramilitary law enforcement, security forces, intelligence agencies, key point installation (KPI) establishments, or institutions declared by the government and in any work that disturbs the security of the state.

How will the applicants be selected?

Applicants will be selected based on merit as well as their subject matter knowledge, as determined by the concerned institution. The government will be in charge of determining the number of internship opportunities for each financial year.

Furthermore, government agencies will now be required to publicly publish internship recruitment advertisements to attract fresh graduates. The recruitment posts will need to include contact details of the organisation, required eligibility, and clear instructions on how to apply for the internship.

The selection process will be conducted by a specially formed selection committee for each concerned institution. Special consideration will be given to women, minorities, and individuals with special needs.

How long will it last? Does it pay?

According to the policy, this internship period will last three to six months per year. Additionally, each intern will be entitled to a stipend in the form of a 'monthly allowance', with the amount to be determined by the government.

The policy also states that alongside the stipend, each intern will be given a monthly report from their supervisor which will outline their quality of work thus far in the internship period. After the internship has been completed, the intern will receive a certificate from the concerned institution as well.