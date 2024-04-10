Google working on feature to identify unknown callers: report

In addition to the ‘Lookup’ feature, Google is also exploring the integration of Gemini email summaries into the Android version of the Gmail app. Image: Brett Jordan/ Unsplash.

Google is reportedly developing a new 'Lookup' button that allows users to quickly search phone numbers directly from their recent calls screen, therefore identifying unknown callers. The discovery was first made by an X user named AssembleDebug, who found this upcoming feature in the latest beta version of the Google Phone app, as reported by PiunikaWeb, an India-based tech news platform.

While the Google Phone app is the default for Pixel smartphones, it can also be downloaded by other Android users. As per the report, the new 'Lookup' button will appear alongside existing options like 'Block' and 'History' when you tap on a recent call in the Phone app.

This feature comes at a time when the prevalence of spam calls, often disguised with local numbers, has become a significant nuisance in our daily lives.

Despite advancements in smartphone technology, many people still resort to manually copying unknown numbers and pasting them into a Google search to identify them. This process can be inefficient, especially when dealing with persistent spam calls.

In addition to the 'Lookup' feature, Google is also exploring the integration of Gemini email summaries into the Android version of the Gmail app. A screenshot shared by AssembleDebug reveals a new button placed below the subject line of an email, suggesting that tapping it will provide a summary of the email content.

Although this functionality is not yet operational, indications of a new Gemini menu option within Gmail's settings menu hint at further developments. Currently, the Android Gemini app is capable of summarising emails, particularly for users with Google Workspace accounts.