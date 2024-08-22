Google sales reps allegedly suggested strategies to target teens against policy: Report

According to Google’s policy, the company blocks ad targeting based on age, gender, or interests for people under 18. Image: Brett Jordan/ Unsplash.

Google sales representatives advised ad buyers on ways to target teenage users, despite the company's policy prohibiting targeted advertising based on demographics for those under 18, according to a recent report by AdWeek.

The report, which cites three unnamed ad buyers, suggests that Google's sales reps hinted at using a group of "unknown" users whose age, gender, or parental status is not identified by the platform to potentially reach teens. According to AdWeek, it has reviewed documentation supporting these claims, reinforcing concerns that Google may have allowed advertisers to avoid its own policies.

According to Google's policy, the company blocks ad targeting based on age, gender, or interests for people under 18. However, the "unknown" category can include users who are not signed into their accounts or have opted out of personalised ads, which has been identified as a possible loophole.

In response to the AdWeek report, Google spokesperson Jacel Booth said that the company "strictly prohibit[s] ads being personalised to people under 18—full stop." Booth assured that Google's policies are backed by technical protections and that further action will be taken to ensure that sales representatives do not assist advertisers in bypassing these rules.

A buyer who worked at an agency representing a large entertainment brand reported, Google reps offered the "unknown" group as a solution to retain a client who had considered moving its advertising budget to Meta, a platform that allows limited targeting of teens.

Google has recently faced scrutiny over similar allegations. The Financial Times previously reported comparable incidents where ad buyers were reportedly encouraged to target teens using the "unknown" category.