Tech & Startup
Reuters
Thu Apr 4, 2024 09:43 PM
Last update on: Thu Apr 4, 2024 09:47 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

Google to add fees for premium AI search features: report

Reuters
Thu Apr 4, 2024 09:43 PM Last update on: Thu Apr 4, 2024 09:47 PM
Google search
The report adds that the traditional search engine would remain free of charge, with ads continuing to appear alongside search results even for subscribers. Image: Solen Feyissa/Unsplash

Google is planning on introducing fees for premium features on its generative AI-driven search engine, according to a recent report by the Financial Times. The report adds that the traditional search engine would remain free of charge, with ads continuing to appear alongside search results even for subscribers.

The move would mark Google's first time in putting any of its core products behind a paywall, as it seeks to gain ground in the fast-moving AI space. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The tech giant is looking at a variety of options, including incorporating AI-powered search features to its premium subscription services, which already provide access to its new Gemini AI assistant in Gmail and Docs, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Google search changing
Read more

Google is slowly changing how we search on the internet

"We're not working on or considering an ad-free search experience. As we've done many times before, we'll continue to build new premium capabilities and services to enhance our subscription offerings across Google," the company told Reuters in an emailed statement.

Google, which invented the foundational technology for today's AI boom, is also locked in battle with two industry players that have captured the business world's attention - ChatGPT's creator OpenAI and its backer Microsoft.

Related topic:
GoogleGoogle searchAI
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Google steps up Microsoft criticism, warns of rival's monopoly in cloud

Dr Rumman Chowdhury

Bangladeshi-born Rumman Chowdhury selected as US Science Envoy

2w ago
google logo

Google backs the right-to-repair movement

Law Minister Anisul Haque said that a new law on artificial intelligence will be drafted by September this year.

Bangladesh to draft AI law by September: Law Minister

1w ago
polite granny, May Ashworth, Google search, Ben John, Twitter

Granny’s polite Google search goes viral!

|বাংলাদেশ

ব্যাংক ম্যানেজার নেজামকে বান্দরবান সদরে আনা হয়েছে: র‍্যাব

বৃহস্পতিবার রাত ৯টা ১৫ মিনিটের দিকে তাকে বান্দরবান সদরে র‍্যাব কার্যালয়ে নেওয়া হয়।

৪৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

থানচিতে পুলিশের সঙ্গে কেএনএফের ১ ঘণ্টা গোলাগুলি

এইমাত্র
push notification
X