Free Google courses to level up your AI skills

Try out these introductory-level, free courses from Google to level up your skills and expertise in the wide world of AI. Screenshot: Google Cloud Skills Boost

Are you curious about artificial intelligence (AI) and its growing impact on the world? Whether you're a complete beginner or looking to expand your existing knowledge, Google is currently offering a range of free courses on a variety of topics, including AI and machine learning. Here is a quick list of some introductory-level, free courses you can take in Google's Cloud Skill Boost platform to improve your knowledge and understanding of AI and the subject's many principles.

Building a strong foundation

If you're interested in learning about how AI tools such as ChatGPT and Gemini work, Google's 'Introduction to Generative AI Learning Path' is a good place to start. Consisting of video lectures, reading materials, and a quiz - the completion of which will earn you a 'Completion Badge, this learning path is a recommended option for beginner learners. It consists of the following three lecture-based courses.

Introduction to Generative AI

This introductory course demystifies generative AI, a powerful technology capable of creating entirely new data. You will learn how it works, its applications, and how it differs from traditional machine learning methods. While the course introduces a lot of new concepts, understanding them is necessary to tackle the other courses in this list.

This course is expected to take about 45 minutes to complete. You can try out this course here.

Introduction to Large Language Models (LLMs)

Dive deeper into the world of LLMs. This course explores what these AI models are, the exciting possibilities they offer, and how to fine-tune them for even better performance. You will also be introduced to tools with which you can create your own generative AI applications.

This course is expected to take about 30 minutes to complete. You can try out this course here.

Introduction to Responsible AI

This course explores the concept of responsible AI, its importance, and Google's commitment to ethical AI practices. While introductory level, this course is a must-try if you want to get into the industrial standards and practices of AI, including being familiarised with Google's 7 AI principles.

This course is expected to take about 30 minutes to complete. You can try out this course here.

Expanding your knowledge

For a broader understanding of AI's potential, explore these additional courses. These are also introductory-level courses, but you might still need other complementary introductory-level courses mentioned in this list to fully grasp all the learning content.

Innovating with Google Cloud Artificial Intelligence

This course provides a high-level overview of how organisations can leverage AI and machine learning to transform their businesses.

This course is expected to take about 1 hour to complete. You can try out this course here.

Introduction to Vertex AI Studio

This course will acquaint you with Vertex AI Studio, a powerful tool for building and customising generative AI models. Through interactive lessons and hands-on labs, you will learn about the potential of generative AI for your own projects.

This course is expected to take about 2 hours to complete. You can try out this course here.

Introduction to Image Generation

This course delves into diffusion models, a cutting-edge technology powering many image generation tools. Learn the theory behind these models and how they can be trained and deployed using Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform.

This course is expected to take about 30 minutes to complete. You can try out this course here.

Deepening your expertise

If you're ready to take a step further and gain hands-on experience, consider these in-depth courses. While these are still considered introductory-level courses, it is recommended to go through the previously mentioned courses first before tackling these ones.

Prompt Design in Vertex AI

This interactive course delves into prompt design, a crucial aspect of working with generative AI. Through labs and challenges, you will learn to craft effective prompts, guide AI outputs, and apply these techniques to real-world marketing scenarios. Completing this course earns you a valuable skill badge.

This course is expected to take about 5 hours and 15 minutes to complete. You can try out this course here.

Responsible AI: Applying AI Principles with Google Cloud

This course is part of the 'Google Cloud Next 2023 Learning Path', which is dedicated to understanding more about the deeper workings of Google Cloud. With it, you will explore how Google Cloud integrates responsible AI principles into its products and services, offering valuable insights for your own AI endeavours.

This course is expected to take about 1 hour and 30 minutes to complete. You can try out this course here.

By taking advantage of these free Google courses, you will gain a solid foundation in AI and generative AI concepts. Whether you're a business professional, student, or simply curious about the future, this knowledge can empower you to participate in the exciting world of AI advancements.