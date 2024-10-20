Former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati raising funds for new AI startup

Mira Murati, the former chief technology officer (CTO) of OpenAI, is reportedly raising venture capital for a new artificial intelligence (AI) startup. According to a report by Reuters, Murati's new venture aims to develop AI products using proprietary models. The fundraising round could see the startup secure over $100 million in capital.

Murati announced her departure from OpenAI last month, stating on X (formerly known as Twitter), "I'm stepping away because I want to create the time and space to do my own exploration," though she did not offer details about her new project at the time. She also praised OpenAI's recent achievements, saying the company had "fundamentally changed how AI systems learn and reason through complex problems."

Murati had been with OpenAI since 2018, joining initially as Vice President of Applied AI and Partnerships. She was promoted to CTO in 2022 and briefly served as interim CEO during co-founder Sam Altman's temporary ouster.

Her departure is part of a broader trend at OpenAI, with other high-ranking executives, including the company's chief research officer and vice president of research, also stepping down shortly after her exit. These developments came just before OpenAI raised $6.6 billion, marking the largest venture capital round in history.

Murati's background includes prior roles at Tesla and Leap Motion, where she worked before joining OpenAI. Her new venture is likely to draw significant attention from investors, given her prominent role in the development of AI technologies and her involvement in OpenAI's high-profile projects.