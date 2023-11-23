Forbes ranks Beximco, Square Pharma in Asia's Top 200 companies

Square Pharmaceuticals and Beximco Pharmaceuticals, two leading pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh, has been listed in Forbes Magazine's "Asia's 200 Best Under a Billion" for the year 2023.

The list, published yearly by the US-based Forbes Magazine, selects top 200 publicly listed companies in the Asia-Pacific region with sales under $1 billion, based on their robust corporate performance from a pool of over 20,000 small and mid-sized businesses across the Asia-Pacific region.

Square Pharmaceuticals, showcased a sales of $646 million, net income of $210 million, and a significant market value of $2.04 billion, while Beximco Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $319 million, a net income of $47 million, and a market value of $600 million, according to Forbes.