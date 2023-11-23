Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Thu Nov 23, 2023 12:35 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 23, 2023 12:56 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

Forbes ranks Beximco, Square Pharma in Asia's Top 200 companies

Tech & Startup Desk
Thu Nov 23, 2023 12:35 PM Last update on: Thu Nov 23, 2023 12:56 PM
Forbes lists Beximco Pharma and Square Pharmaceuticals among the best 200 companies in Asia
Image: Tech & Startup

Square Pharmaceuticals and Beximco Pharmaceuticals, two leading pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh, has been listed in Forbes Magazine's "Asia's 200 Best Under a Billion" for the year 2023.

The list, published yearly by the US-based Forbes Magazine, selects top 200 publicly listed companies in the Asia-Pacific region with sales under $1 billion, based on their robust corporate performance from a pool of over 20,000 small and mid-sized businesses across the Asia-Pacific region. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Square Pharmaceuticals, showcased a sales of $646 million, net income of $210 million, and a significant market value of $2.04 billion, while Beximco Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $319 million, a net income of $47 million, and a market value of $600 million, according to Forbes.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ভোট সুষ্ঠু হবে—বিশ্বাস করা ছাড়া তো উপায়ও নেই: জাপা মহাসচিব
|রাজনীতি

ভোট সুষ্ঠু হবে—বিশ্বাস করা ছাড়া তো উপায়ও নেই: জাপা মহাসচিব

‘কেন্দ্রে যদি ভোটার আসতে পারে, তাহলে আমার মনে হয়, ৩০০ আসনে আমরা হয়তোবা দেখা যাবে সংখ্যাগরিষ্ঠতা পেতেও পারি’

১৯ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

‘ব্যবসা নাই’

৩০ মিনিট আগে