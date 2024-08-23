Floods disrupt mobile services in 12 districts; 1800 mobile towers out of order

590 out of 656 mobile towers in Feni are currently non-functional. Image: VD Photography/Unsplash

At least 14.8 percent of mobile towers in 12 districts of Bangladesh have been rendered non-operational due to the ongoing flood situation, according to data from the Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

A BTRC report, released on Friday, revealed that out of 12,250 mobile sites or towers in the affected districts, 1,807 were out of order as of 9 AM. Despite the challenging conditions, 10,443 towers remain operational, providing continued service to the flood-hit regions.

Feni district has been hit the hardest, with more than 90 percent of its mobile towers out of service. 590 out of 656 towers in Feni are currently non-functional, severely disrupting communication in the area, the report says.

Other districts have also experienced significant outages, including 533 towers in Cumilla, 380 in Noakhali, and 75 in Chattogram. Additional disruptions were reported in Lakshmipur (54 towers), Brahmanbaria (23), Chandpur (47), Khagrachhari (36), Habiganj (2), Moulvibazar (39), Sunamganj (11), and Rangamati (17).