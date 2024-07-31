Fiverr pays tribute to Mir Mugdho

Mugdho was killed during the quota reform protest in Uttara on 18 July.

Mugdho was an MBA student at Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) and had graduated in mathematics from Khulna University.

Fiverr, the global freelance services platform, recently expressed its condolences on social media following the death of Mir Mahfuzur Rahman Mugdho, a notable member of its community. Mugdho was killed during the quota reform protest in Uttara on 18 July.

Mir Mahfuzur Rahman Mugdho, known on social media as 'Mir' Mugdho, was an MBA student at Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP). Beyond his academic pursuits, he built a successful freelancing career on Fiverr, leveraging his expertise in SEO and social media marketing. His dedication and skills earned him a respected place within the Fiverr community.

In their Facebook post, Fiverr wrote: "It's with a heavy heart that we've learned of a loss in our Fiverr family. Mir Mahfuzur Rahman Mugdho passed away last week leaving his parents and two brothers behind. Mir was a talented marketer who built a successful business on Fiverr through his expertise in SEO and social media. More than that, he was an avid traveler, a talented footballer, a Bangladesh Scout, and a true humanitarian."

Mugdho's death occurred amidst the turmoil of the quota reform protests in Dhaka, where he was fatally shot on 18 July. A video recorded just 15 minutes before his death shows him distributing boxes of biscuits and water bottles to fellow protesters.