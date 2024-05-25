Fahim Saleh murder: Assistant killed him to hide theft from girlfriend

Tyrese Haspil, the former personal assistant of Fahim Saleh, murdered Saleh out of fear of abandonment by his French girlfriend, Marine Chaveuz, if she discovered his theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from his employer, argues Haspil's lawyer.

Haspil (right), allegedly murdered Saleh (left) in a desperate attempt to cover up his theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from his employer. Image: Collected.

The murder trial of Tyrese Haspil, the former personal assistant accused of killing tech entrepreneur Fahim Saleh, has unveiled a defense claiming "extreme emotional disturbance." Saleh, the co-founder of the Bangladesh ride-sharing app Pathao and CEO of Nigeria-based motorbike startup Gokada, was found dead in his Manhattan apartment in July 2020.

According to a report by The New York Post, Haspil, 25, allegedly murdered Saleh in a desperate attempt to cover up his theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from his employer. Haspil's attorney, Sam Roberts, argued in Manhattan Supreme Court that the crime stemmed from Haspil's fear of abandonment by his French girlfriend, Marine Chaveuz, if she discovered the embezzlement.

Saleh, 33, had reportedly confronted Haspil in January 2020 about $90,000 missing from a corporate account. Saleh, seeing Haspil as a protégé, opted not to press charges and arranged a repayment plan. Despite this leniency, Haspil continued to siphon funds through a PayPal account. Facing potential prosecution, Haspil allegedly devised a plan to murder Saleh to erase his debt and avoid criminal proceedings.

Prosecutors presented a detailed narrative of the murder. They claimed Haspil, wearing a mask, used a Taser on Saleh before stabbing and dismembering him the next day. Haspil's attempts to clean the crime scene were meticulous but ultimately flawed; a unique identification tag from the Taser, which was traced back to Haspil's Brooklyn address, was recovered.

The body was discovered by Saleh's cousin, who found his dismembered remains in his $2.4 million Lower East Side apartment. Despite Haspil's purported dedication to Chaveuz, he was seen with another woman shortly after the murder, buying birthday balloons and planning a celebration with luxury items allegedly purchased with Saleh's credit cards.

Haspil has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges, which carry a potential sentence of 20 years to life in prison. His defense seeks a lesser conviction of manslaughter, citing his traumatic childhood and abusive upbringing as contributing factors to his actions.

The trial continues, with the defense arguing that Haspil's actions, while irrational, were driven by his fear and emotional turmoil. The jury's decision will hinge on whether they accept the "extreme emotional disturbance" defense or find Haspil guilty of premeditated murder.