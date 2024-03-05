Facebook automatically logs out users in Bangladesh

Social media platform Facebook and its instant messaging platform Facebook Messenger are reportedly facing outages all over the world, including Bangladesh. Local users reported that starting around 9:40 PM today, they were unable to access Facebook and Messenger, and were logged out of their accounts without any warning.

Users further reported that when they tried to use the 'Forgot password' option, Facebook did not send them a recovery email as is the usual procedure with this process.

Global outage detecting site DownDetector.com, confirms the sudden outage, showing 3,260 user reports from the US indicating problems at Facebook at 9:10 PM Bangladesh time on March 5, 2024, with the number of user reports spiking to 315,817 at 9:25 PM.

Similar outage reports have been observed for Instagram, another social media platform owned by Facebook's parent company Meta, as well as WhatsApp, a messaging platform owned by Meta.