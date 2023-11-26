E-bike rental service Skoot launched in Sylhet

Skoot Ltd, a local startup, has launched an e-bike rental station at Chowhatta Point, Sylhet on November 25. Through this station, users can rent an electric bike for as long as they require.

As per Kazi Redwan Ahmed, Managing Director and CEO of Skoot, these e-bikes can be rented for BDT 2 per minute, and can be used for as much time as the user needs. However, users will need to register for this service first, which costs BDT 20.

The e-bikes are jointly made by Skoot and Walton. With 30 kilometer per hour top speed, the bikes run for 70 kilometers after full charge. These e-bikes are centrally monitored for immediate support in case of emergencies.

Kazi also added that several more stations are planned to be opened in Sylhet, with currently existing stations already operating in Khulna and Rajshahi.