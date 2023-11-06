Cybersecurity awareness month: A spotlight on emerging threats and strategies 

Despite increasing threats, understanding the true cost of a cyberattack remains difficult, with gradual data leaks and dark web sales emerging as common and delayed consequences.

In a world with rising cyberattacks, it is important to note that even if a security breach doesn't result in a significant loss of user data, it can damage trust and lead to a loss of customers. In the face of sophisticated cyber threats like phishing, ransomware, supply chain attacks, and complex attacks that are often targeted and live, organisations can no longer afford to handle cybersecurity without the support of a trusted vendor.

What adds to the challenge is the shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals, limited training imparted to resources, and the lack of awareness around cybersecurity in today's boardrooms. As a solution, managed threat detection and response (MDR), as well as services such as threat monitoring and incident response, represent highly sought-after offerings in the realm of cybersecurity as a service (CSaaS). These solutions provide organisations with access to skilled professionals while maintaining scalability and cost-effectiveness.

Consequences of a cyberattack

According to Sophos' State of Ransomware 2023 report, the consequences of an attack can damage the reputation of a brand and cause loss in customers and clients, leading to strong implications on business. Severe or persistent cyberattacks can also generate sustained anxiety and frustration among team members, resulting in decreased job satisfaction and higher employee turnover rates.

Enhancing business operations with CSaaS

Before incorporating cybersecurity as a service (CSaaS) into your operational frameworks, consider these five recommendations for establishing an internal foundation that fosters a seamless adoption of security systems:

1. Assess the value of CSaaS to your business

Before adopting a CSaaS model, evaluate the return on investment (ROI) of outsourcing security operations versus managing threats internally by creating your own Security Operation Center (SOC). While CSaaS may necessitate an initial investment, its advantages can far surpass the financial, operational, and reputational costs associated with addressing complex threats independently.

2. Select a vendor with extensive industry expertise

When choosing a vendor, opt for one with a strong understanding of your industry and a proven track record of client satisfaction. Such providers bring to the table a keen awareness of the threats that can be encountered, as well as the tools and agility required to respond swiftly.

3. Emphasise managed detection and response (MDR)

To ensure your vendor can effectively mitigate active threats, opt for a provider that includes MDR as a fundamental offering. Additionally, give preference to vendors with adaptable integration capabilities, as they can provide MDR through your existing technologies, whether via third-party integrations or their proprietary solutions, allowing for smoother system adoption.

4. Develop a comprehensive incident response strategy

A well-rounded incident response plan ensures that team members understand their roles in the event of an attack, reducing response time and ultimately the losses incurred. Craft a plan that includes cross-departmental collaboration and keep a physical copy of the same readily accessible at all times.

5. Maintain robust network security

Regular network upkeep prevents the likelihood of security incidents. If an attack does take place, chances are it will be detected before it has a chance to wreak real damage. A good practice involves regular checks of security controls to ensure correct configurations and address unpatched vulnerabilities.

Sunil Sharma is the Vice President of Sales, India & SAARC, Sophos