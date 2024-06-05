Cyberattack on TikTok targets certain 'high-profile' accounts

The official TikTok accounts of CNN and Paris Hilton were among the ones affected by the recent cyberattack. Image: Collected

A recent cyberattack on TikTok, the popular short-form video-sharing platform, has targeted an undisclosed number of 'high-profile' accounts, including brand and celebrity accounts such as CNN and Paris Hilton. According to Jason Grosse, a spokesperson for TikTok's privacy and security team, the platform has taken steps to stop the attack.

"We have been collaborating closely with CNN to restore account access and implement enhanced security measures to safeguard their account moving forward," Grosse said.

A report by the American publication Wired adds that Grosse indicated the attack was only a "potential exploit".

TikTok also said that the number of accounts compromised is "very small" and it is working with affected account owners to restore access if needed.

A source at TikTok told Reuters the account of reality TV star Paris Hilton was targeted but had not been compromised.

TikTok parent company ByteDance is currently challenging a law in courts that requires it to sell TikTok by next January or face a ban in the country. The White House said it wants to see Chinese-based ownership ended on national security grounds.

TikTok has argued it will not share US user data with the Chinese government and that it has taken substantial measures to protect the privacy of its users.