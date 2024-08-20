Tech & Startup
Chrome for Android to hide sensitive information during screen sharing: Report

Google chrome
While Google Chrome already prevents any screen capture in incognito mode, regular browsing tabs have not had the same protection. Image: Remotar Jobs/ Unsplash.

Google is taking steps to enhance privacy on its Chrome browser for Android by redacting sensitive information such as credit card details and passwords during screen sharing and recording sessions, according to a report by Bleeping Computer.

This feature is part of an experimental flag called "Redact sensitive content during screen sharing, screen recording and similar actions."

While Google Chrome already prevents any screen capture in incognito mode, regular browsing tabs have not had the same protection. This means that when users share or record their screens, they might expose sensitive data like passwords or payment information.

According to the report, this feature is still in development and not yet functional. However, Google plans to make it available in Chrome Canary, the browser's experimental version, in the coming weeks.

