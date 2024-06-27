ChatGPT Mac app now available for everyone

The Mac app for ChatGPT, previously only available for ChatGPT Plus subscribers, has now been made available to everyone. As per OpenAI, the ChatGPT Mac app is specifically designed to work natively on Mac, able to "integrate seamlessly" into any type of work on the OS.

According to OpenAI, to easily access ChatGPT on Mac, click Option + Space to open the app from any screen on the desktop. In addition to its usual functions, the ChatGPT Mac app can also be used to take screenshots, upload files, share images, and search conversations the user has previously had with the conversational AI model. Similar to the Android and web versions, there is also the option to speak with ChatGPT using the voice command function.

To note, the ChatGPT app for Mac desktops is available for macOS 14+ devices with Apple Silicon (M1 or better). According to OpenAI, an official desktop app for Windows is expected to be released later this year.

