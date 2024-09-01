Tech & Startup
Reuters
Sun Sep 1, 2024 08:49 AM
Last update on: Sun Sep 1, 2024 08:57 AM

ChatGPT hits 200 million weekly users

ChatGPT weekly users
OpenAI said 92% of Fortune 500 companies are using its products and its automated Application Programming Interface (API). Image: Sanket Mishra/Unsplash

The popular AI chatbot ChatGPT has hit over 200 million weekly users, as per a recent announcement by OpenAI. This number is reported to be double what it was last year around the same time.

ChatGPT, launched in 2022, can generate human-like responses based on user prompts and had 100 million weekly active users, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in November.

OpenAI said 92% of Fortune 500 companies are using its products and its automated Application Programming Interface (API), which allows software programs to talk to each other, has doubled since the launch of ChatGPT-4o mini in July. GPT-4o mini is a cost-efficient small AI model, aimed at making its technology more affordable and less energy-intensive, allowing the startup to target a broader pool of customers.

ChatGPT has driven AI's popularity and fueled a meteoric rise in the valuation of the San Francisco-based OpenAI.

Separately, AI startups OpenAI and Anthropic signed deals with the US government for research, testing and evaluation of their artificial intelligence models, the US Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute said earlier in the day.

Media reports said Apple and Nvidia are in talks to invest in OpenAI as part of a new fundraising round that would value the ChatGPT maker above $100 billion. OpenAI-backer Microsoft is also expected to invest in the firm, according to the reports.

