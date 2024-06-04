ChatGPT is down, again

OpenAI is actively working to resolve the issues, but users are left without a clear timeline for when normal service will resume.

OpenAI's ChatGPT service is facing significant issues today, with users experiencing a second major outage following an earlier disruption. The outage, which has affected both the ChatGPT mobile apps and the web service, has left many users without responses to their queries.

"ChatGPT is unavailable for some users," OpenAI stated in its status message. "We are currently investigating this issue." The latest round of problems began at approximately 10:30AM ET, with thousands of reports of issues appearing on Downdetector.

This incident marks the second major outage of the day for ChatGPT. The last significant disruption occurred in November when the service was down for around 90 minutes, affecting OpenAI's API services as well. OpenAI later attributed the November outage to a DDoS attack. However, in the current situation, the API appears to be functioning normally.