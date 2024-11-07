Chat.com now redirects to ChatGPT

If you type chat.com on your browser, you will now automatically go to ChatGPT. Illustration: Desk

OpenAI has taken a new branding step by turning the URL 'chat.com' into a direct access point for ChatGPT, its flagship AI chatbot. CEO Sam Altman recently announced this change by posting only the domain name on his verified X account.

The domain 'chat.com' was previously bought by HubSpot co-founder Dharmesh Shah for $15.5 million in 2023, but neither Shah nor OpenAI has disclosed the exact terms of OpenAI's recent purchase. In a followup post on X, Shah hinted that the deal might have involved OpenAI shares instead of cash, however, he has not shared any specific details of the purchase other than confirming that the URL has been sold to OpenAI.

Why Chat.com?

By using just the word 'chat' in its URL, OpenAI is positioning its chatbot as easy to find and intuitive, especially for users unfamiliar with technical names. Chat.com can be seen as a branding boost that reinforces OpenAI's goal of making ChatGPT an everyday tool for more people.

This move also aligns with OpenAI's recent shift toward simpler branding. In September, the company launched new models under the 'o1' name instead of 'GPT', marking a shift to more relatable and user-friendly product names, as per a report by The Verge on the matter. Chat.com fits this recent trend, creating a streamlined, accessible entry point to ChatGPT.

High-value domains like this, often called 'vanity domains', are bought for their power to make products instantly recognisable and accessible. A straightforward URL like 'chat.com' makes it easy to remember and can strengthen ChatGPT's presence online.