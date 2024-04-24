Tech & Startup
Pallab Bhattacharya
Wed Apr 24, 2024 01:47 PM
Last update on: Wed Apr 24, 2024 01:57 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

CDOT and IIT Jodhpur collaborate for 5G and beyond

Pallab Bhattacharya
Wed Apr 24, 2024 01:47 PM Last update on: Wed Apr 24, 2024 01:57 PM
5G
Image: Pixabay.

Centre For Development of Telematics (CDOT), the Indian government's premier Telecom R&D Centre, and Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur today signed an agreement for "Automated Service Management in 5G and Beyond Networks Using AI".

Sai Kiran, Associate Professor, IIT ,Jodhpur said the R&D collaboration will fuel advanced research and development initiatives aimed at revolutionising network management and improving quality of service in 5G and 6G telecom networks.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"By leveraging cutting-edge AI technologies, our team will spearhead the creation of automated network management solutions that ensure low-latency and high-reliability performance, enabling the growth of new 5G and 6G application verticals such as remotely operated vehicles, smart cities, etc," Kiran said.

C-DOT and IIT-Jodhpur reiterated that the successful completion of this project would enable new use-cases in the areas of transportation systems, smart cities, and allow India a better contribution towards future 6G telecom standards.

The primary objective is to develop AI frameworks for automated network management, fault detection, and diagnostic techniques by utilising continuous information generated within the network like 5G, an official statement said.

The service will establish a real time 5G and Beyond testbed (in compliance with O-RAN) for the demonstration of the developed automated network management and slicing techniques in conjunction with specific application use-cases such as smart metering and remotely-operated vehicles.

Related topic:
5G6GAI in telecom
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Oppo and Nokia

Nokia and Oppo went through cross-license deal to resolve disputes

3m ago

Huawei announces 5G smartphone based on own technology

5y ago

What 5G office looks like: No more desktops or cables

5y ago

S Korea launches 5G networks early to secure world first

5y ago
India 5g network solution

India develops tech to prevent attacks in 5G networks

8m ago
|আবহাওয়া

৩০ বছরের মধ্যে চলতি এপ্রিলের তাপমাত্রা স্বাভাবিকের চেয়ে ৪-৫ ডিগ্রি বেশি

আবহাওয়াবিদরা বলছেন, চলতি মাসের শেষ পর্যন্ত তাপপ্রবাহ অব্যাহত থাকতে পারে।

৪৫ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

রানা প্লাজা ধসের ১১ বছর: বিচার দাবিতে স্বজনহারাদের কান্না

৩৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification
X