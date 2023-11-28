Tech & Startup
Shift Desk
Tue Nov 28, 2023 04:51 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 28, 2023 05:13 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

BMW i7 launched in Bangladesh

Shift Desk
Tue Nov 28, 2023 04:51 PM Last update on: Tue Nov 28, 2023 05:13 PM
BMW i7 Bangladesh
The EV, the latest addition to BMW's i-series, will be locally available at a starting price of BDT 3 crore. Image: BMW

Executive Motors Limited has recently launched the BMW i7 eDrive 50 in Bangladesh. The EV (electric vehicle), the latest addition to BMW's i-series, will be locally available at a starting price of BDT 3 crore.

Equipped with the fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology, BMW i7 eDrive 50 features acceleration of 0 to 100 km/h in 5.5 seconds and range of up to 611 km. It also sports improved air suspension and Integral Active Steering features compared to previous models. As for infotainment, the electric car comes with the BMW Curved Display, BMW Operating System 8, and driver assistance systems.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

As per Executive Motors Limited, each purchase of the BMW i7 will include complimentary installation of a wall box charger in their homes.

Related topic:
BMWBMW BangladeshExecutive Motors LimitedBMW i7BMW i7 eDrive 50
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

BMW shifts focus to 'Neue Klasse' to compete with Tesla

BMW shifts focus to 'Neue Klasse' to compete with Tesla

BMW X7 Bangladesh

BMW X7 now available in Bangladesh

Executive Motors launches BMW X1 in Bangladesh

German product, Bangladeshi heart

Executive Motors brings BMW X1 to Bangladesh

Executive Motors brings BMW X1 to Bangladesh

|রাজনীতি

বিএনপি নেতাকর্মীদের মুক্তি দাবিতে প্রধান বিচারপতির কাছে স্বজনদের স্মারকলিপি

স্মারকলিপিতে বলা হয়, বাংলাদেশের বর্তমান রাজনৈতিক বাস্তবতায় এক অসহনীয় পরিস্থিতিতে কারাবন্দি বিরোধী রাজনৈতিক নেতাকর্মীদের পরিবারের সদস্যরা প্রধান বিচারপতির দ্বারস্থ হতে বাধ্য হয়েছেন।

২২ মিনিট আগে
|ক্রিকেট

তিনশ পেরোলেও আফসোসই সঙ্গী বাংলাদেশের

৫৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification