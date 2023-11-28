BMW i7 launched in Bangladesh

The EV, the latest addition to BMW's i-series, will be locally available at a starting price of BDT 3 crore. Image: BMW

Executive Motors Limited has recently launched the BMW i7 eDrive 50 in Bangladesh. The EV (electric vehicle), the latest addition to BMW's i-series, will be locally available at a starting price of BDT 3 crore.

Equipped with the fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology, BMW i7 eDrive 50 features acceleration of 0 to 100 km/h in 5.5 seconds and range of up to 611 km. It also sports improved air suspension and Integral Active Steering features compared to previous models. As for infotainment, the electric car comes with the BMW Curved Display, BMW Operating System 8, and driver assistance systems.

As per Executive Motors Limited, each purchase of the BMW i7 will include complimentary installation of a wall box charger in their homes.