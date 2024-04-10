bKash reportedly takes back mistakenly sent BDT 50 coupons from users

bKash has reportedly retrieved mistakenly sent BDT 50 coupons from users, as detailed in posts circulating on Facebook. Several users shared screenshots from 'bKashNotice', alleging that bKash had erroneously distributed BDT 50 coupons, only to retract them subsequently.

One user in particular posted, "Hard luck! I received a SMS from bkash saying a BDT 50 coupon has been sent to my account! However, joy does not last forever!" Similar to multiple recent cases reported by local netizens, bKash allegedly sent them a follow-up SMS informing them that the BDT 50 coupon was sent by mistake and was taken back.

While bKash has not issued an official statement regarding this matter, the social media posts have sparked discussions among users regarding the handling of such situations by mobile financial service providers. Since bkash has not issued any statement yet, the reported mishap is yet to be confirmed from official sources.