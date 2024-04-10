Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Wed Apr 10, 2024 01:45 AM
Last update on: Wed Apr 10, 2024 02:09 AM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

bKash reportedly takes back mistakenly sent BDT 50 coupons from users

Tech & Startup Desk
Wed Apr 10, 2024 01:45 AM Last update on: Wed Apr 10, 2024 02:09 AM
bKash SMS screenshots

bKash has reportedly retrieved mistakenly sent BDT 50 coupons from users, as detailed in posts circulating on Facebook. Several users shared screenshots from 'bKashNotice', alleging that bKash had erroneously distributed BDT 50 coupons, only to retract them subsequently.

One user in particular posted, "Hard luck! I received a SMS from bkash saying a BDT 50 coupon has been sent to my account! However, joy does not last forever!" Similar to multiple recent cases reported by local netizens, bKash allegedly sent them a follow-up SMS informing them that the BDT 50 coupon was sent by mistake and was taken back.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

While bKash has not issued an official statement regarding this matter, the social media posts have sparked discussions among users regarding the handling of such situations by mobile financial service providers. Since bkash has not issued any statement yet, the reported mishap is yet to be confirmed from official sources.

Related topic:
bKash
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

bKash becomes ‘Employer of Choice’ for third year in a row

bKash becomes ‘Employer of Choice’ for third year in a row

bKash returns to profit

bKash returns to profit

City Bank and bKash launch ‘Pay-Later’ service

1w ago

Pay through bKash, fly to Argentina, watch Messi playing live

Digital nano loan gaining popularity fast

Digital nano loans gaining popularity fast

ডিম, আলু, পেঁয়াজ, নিত্যপণ্য মূল্য, মূল্যস্ফীতি,
|অর্থনীতি

মার্চে মূল্যস্ফীতি বেড়ে ৯.৮১ শতাংশ

বিবিএসের তথ্য অনুযায়ী, গ্রামাঞ্চলের তুলনায় শহরাঞ্চলে উচ্চতর মুদ্রাস্ফীতির প্রভাব পড়েছে।

৯ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

অচেনা গাবতলী

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification