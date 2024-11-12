Tech & Startup
Tue Nov 12, 2024 06:25 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 12, 2024 06:32 PM

Bitcoin nears $90,000 as Trump’s pro-crypto stance increases record

Bitcoin
Image: Shubham Dhage/ Unsplash.

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, is on the verge of hitting $90,000, as investor optimism intensifies in the wake of Donald Trump's U.S. election 2024 victory. Bitcoin hit $89,637 in Asian trading hours, a leap of over 25% since November 5, according to a recent report by Reuters.

The increase marks bitcoin as one of the standout market performers post-election, along with Tesla, which has seen its share price surge nearly 40% as investors bet on companies likely to benefit under a Trump administration, as per the report.

Trump has been a vocal supporter of digital assets throughout his campaign, including pledges to make the United States the "crypto capital of the planet." Previously, following Trump's victory in the U.S election bitcoin reached record high of over $81,000.

Related topic:
BitcoincryptocurrencyBitcoin all-time high
