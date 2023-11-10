Bangladeshi team 5th in World Robot Olympiad 2023

A Bangladeshi robotics team, 'Robonium Bangladesh,' has clinched the 5th position in the World Robot Olympiad 2023 held in Panama. The young team consisting of Israfil Shaheen Arannya of Cantonment Public School and College, Rangpur, and Qazi Mostahid Labib and Tafsir Tahrim of Sunnydale, competed in the 'Future Innovators (Senior)' category and bagged the 5th position, competing against 451 teams from 77 countries.

In the 'Future Engineers' category, Bangladeshi team 'mechaScratch_404,' represented by Abu Nafis Mohammad Noor Rohan and Mahir Tajwar Chowdhury, secured the 11th position. Another Bangladeshi team, 'Bite Bandits,' comprised of Chowdhury Muhammad Minhatullah, Atika Binte Amin, and Hashibuzzaman Bhuiyan, achieved the 16th position in the 'Future Innovators (Senior)' category.

This year, a total of 101 teams participated in the 'Future Innovators (Senior)' category and a total of 40 teams participated in the 'Future Engineers' category. Key contributors to Bangladesh's success include Sajjad Islam, a judge and Stanford University graduate, alongside the leadership of Redwan Ferdous, Maherul Azam Koreshi, and coach Taasif Samin.

The World Robot Olympiad (WRO) is an international robotics competition aimed at young individuals. Established in 2004 in Singapore, WRO utilises Lego Mindstorms, created by LEGO Education, for its challenges. The competition has seen rapid growth, now drawing over 28,000 teams from upwards of 85 countries.

WRO is segmented into four primary categories: RoboMission, RoboSports, Future Innovators, and Future Engineers. Within the RoboMission and Future Innovators segments, competitors are divided into three age-based groups: Elementary, Junior High, and Senior High. Elementary category includes participants under 13 years old, Junior High is for those aged 11 to 15, and Senior High encompasses ages 14 to 19.

WRO continually introduces new themes annually to inspire its participants. This year, the theme for the WRO is "Connecting the World."