Bangladeshi female robotics team to participate in international competition

Code Black, an all-female robotics team from Bangladesh, is participating in the World Science, Environment, and Engineering Competition (WSEEC) 2024, an international robotics event in Jakarta, Indonesia, scheduled from May 12 to 18. The team comprises Jannatul Ferdous Fabin (team leader), Nusrat Zahan Sinha (team management), Nosrat Jahan Nowrin (hardware), Saniea Islam Sara (software), and Tahia Rahman (project manager).

According to Code Black, the team was established by Sunny Jubayer, the leader of Team Atlas, an award-winning robotics team from Bangladesh. Code Black has a track record of participating in various robotics and programming competitions, with its members securing the Gold Medal at the International Science and Innovation Fest 2022 in Bali, Indonesia, and the Bronze Medal at the World Robot Olympiad in 2022 and 2019.

The WSEEC, hosted at Universitas Pancasila, Faculty of Pharmacy, Indonesia, is an international robotics competition that invites young inventors worldwide to showcase their talents in science, innovation, and technology. This year, Team Code Black will participate in the Technology segment with their project 'Prohori'.

Prohori is an advanced rescue robot tailored for disaster response and search-and-rescue operations, according to information from Code Black. The robot is equipped with features such as image processing and artificial intelligence to enhance the accuracy and safety of rescue missions, as well as being able to analyse visual data in real time, enabling it to identify survivors, evaluate hazardous conditions, and navigate complex environments with precision. Moreover, it can autonomously make decisions to adapt to unforeseen circumstances during a rescue mission.

Regarding the competition's selection process, the team explained that they had to submit their ideas and the robot's configuration for the preliminary round. Upon approval of their proposal, they received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) and subsequently an official invitation letter from the Indonesian Young Scientist Association (IYSA), the competition's host, for the final round in Jakarta.

Speaking about their background, the team stated, "We officially established in 2021, and our main goal is to advance women in STEM fields in Bangladesh." Through workshops and events, the all-female robotics team aims to empower women to actively participate in technology, robotics, artificial intelligence, and IoT through practical training. "Our objective is to equip women and the next generation with the necessary skills for the future by fostering expertise in these domains," the team remarked.

Besides competing in international competitions, the team is actively involved in developing tech products for agriculture in their robotics research lab at Banasree, Rampura. Code Black leads the charge for girls in Bangladeshi robotics, showcasing at the world competition that girls can excel in STEM," said Jannatul Ferdous Fabin, the team leader.