Bangladeshi blue-tech startup Seaqua raises USD six-figure investment

Seaqua plans on empowering local fisheries by helping them eliminate traditional inefficiencies through modern technology, as per a press release. Image: Courtesy

Seaqua, a Bangladeshi blue-tech startup, has raised USD six-figure foreign direct investment (FDI) from investors from the Middle East. Founded in 2022, Seaqua is a startup that aims to digitise Bangladesh's fisheries and aquaculture industry.

According to a press release by Seaqua, the company has introduced a value chain designed to minimise wastage and enhance efficiency in fisheries and aquaculture. They also plan on empowering local fisheries by helping them eliminate traditional inefficiencies through modern technology.

The startup features real-time data integration for catch records and a system that provides retailers with accurate, up-to-date information. It also uses use blockchain technology for traceability maps. The funding will help catalyse Seaqua's mission to expand its reach both environmentally and economically, adds the press release.