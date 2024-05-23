Bangladesh team advances to global phase of Huawei ICT Competition 2023-24

A team of three students from Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) has advanced to the global phase of the Huawei ICT Competition 2023-24. Image: Huawei

A team of three students from Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) has advanced to the global phase of the Huawei ICT Competition 2023-24. The team, consisting of Shuvam Agarwala, Rakesh Kar, and Md. Mazharul Islam from the RUET Computer Science and Engineering Department, departed Dhaka for China last night.

The team previously secured third place in the Asia Pacific (APAC) round of the competition, held in Jakarta, Indonesia. They competed against 6,400 students from 14 countries and are now set to participate in the final stage in Shenzhen, China. This phase of the competition includes more than 520 students and 170 teachers from 40 countries, organised into 174 teams. The teams will compete in four different tracks: network, cloud, computing, and innovation. The Bangladesh team will compete with 51 other teams in the network track.

In addition to the competition, participants will engage in technology and cultural exchange programs, visit Huawei's research and development center and headquarters, and learn about Chinese heritage during the six-day tour.