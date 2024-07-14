Bangladesh Startup Summit 2024 begins July 27 

Tech & Startup
Bangladesh Startup Summit 2024
Organised by Startup Bangladesh Limited, the summit expects participation from over 100 international attendees and over 55 venture capital organisations. Image: Courtesy

The commencement of 'Bangladesh Startup Summit 2024' was officially announced today at a press conference held at the Bangladesh Computer Council Auditorium in Dhaka. Scheduled for July 27-28, this year's summit is themed 'Smart Bangladesh: Endless Possibilities'. 

Organised by Startup Bangladesh Limited, the summit expects participation from over 100 international attendees and over 55 venture capital organisations. The agenda features a diverse array of sessions covering critical topics such as AI and technology, fintech, edtech, and impact investment. 

Participants can anticipate networking opportunities, training sessions, and policy discussions tailored to nurture innovation and entrepreneurship within Bangladesh. The summit enjoys support from several sponsors, including SBK Tech Ventures, Windmill Advertising Limited, and Asiatic Mindshare Limited, among others.

