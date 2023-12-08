Baldur's Gate 3 wins Game of the Year 2023

The role-playing video game Baldur's Gate 3 has been awarded the Game of the Year 2023 by The Game Awards. Released fully for Windows on August 3 and later on PS5 on September 6, Baldur's Gate 3 offers both single-player and multiplayer options to explore dungeons and tackle quests using pre-generated characters in a world based on the popular tabletop game Dungeons & Dragons.

The Game Awards is an annual awards ceremony honouring outstanding achievements in the video game industry. Established in 2014 by Geoff Keighley, a Canadian video game journalist, television presenter, and producer, The Game Awards has become one of the most prestigious events in the gaming world. The ceremony celebrates excellence in various categories, including Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, and Game of the Year, among others.

As a highly anticipated title, Baldur's Gate 3 seamlessly blends deep storytelling, strategic turn-based combat, and immersive character customisation. Players embark on a journey in the mystical world of the Forgotten Realms, facing challenging moral dilemmas, forming alliances, and battling formidable creatures. The game is widely acclaimed by both fans and critics for Larian Studios' commitment to delivering an engaging narrative and an expansive, dynamic world that reacts uniquely to players' choices. It is considered a must-play for fans of classic RPGs and Dungeons & Dragons enthusiasts.

This year, alongside winning Game of the Year, Baldur's Gate 3 has also won in the Best Community Support, Best RPG, Best Multiplayer, and the Players' Voice categories. The survival horror game Alan Wake 2 did notably well in this year's The Game Awards as well, bagging 3 awards: Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, and Best Art Direction.

The full list of this year's The Game Awards winners is as follows: