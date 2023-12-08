Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Fri Dec 8, 2023
Last update on: Fri Dec 8, 2023 12:25 PM

Baldur's Gate 3 wins Game of the Year 2023

Fri Dec 8, 2023
Baldur's Gate 3
Official poster of Baldur's Gate 3, the popular RPG video game that won Game of the Year 2023. Image: Larian Studios

The role-playing video game Baldur's Gate 3 has been awarded the Game of the Year 2023 by The Game Awards. Released fully for Windows on August 3 and later on PS5 on September 6, Baldur's Gate 3 offers both single-player and multiplayer options to explore dungeons and tackle quests using pre-generated characters in a world based on the popular tabletop game Dungeons & Dragons.

The Game Awards is an annual awards ceremony honouring outstanding achievements in the video game industry. Established in 2014 by Geoff Keighley, a Canadian video game journalist, television presenter, and producer, The Game Awards has become one of the most prestigious events in the gaming world. The ceremony celebrates excellence in various categories, including Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, and Game of the Year, among others.

As a highly anticipated title, Baldur's Gate 3 seamlessly blends deep storytelling, strategic turn-based combat, and immersive character customisation. Players embark on a journey in the mystical world of the Forgotten Realms, facing challenging moral dilemmas, forming alliances, and battling formidable creatures. The game is widely acclaimed by both fans and critics for Larian Studios' commitment to delivering an engaging narrative and an expansive, dynamic world that reacts uniquely to players' choices. It is considered a must-play for fans of classic RPGs and Dungeons & Dragons enthusiasts.

This year, alongside winning Game of the Year, Baldur's Gate 3 has also won in the Best Community Support, Best RPG, Best Multiplayer, and the Players' Voice categories. The survival horror game Alan Wake 2 did notably well in this year's The Game Awards as well, bagging 3 awards: Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, and Best Art Direction.

The full list of this year's The Game Awards winners is as follows:

  1. Game of the Year - Baldur's Gate 3
  2. Best Game Direction - Alan Wake 2
  3. Best Narrative - Alan Wake 2
  4. Best Art Direction - Alan Wake 2
  5. Best Score/Music - Final Fantasy 16
  6. Best Audio Design - Hi-Fi Rush
  7. Best Performance - Neil Nowbon for Baldur's Gate 3
  8. Games for Impact - Tchia
  9. Best Ongoing Game - Cyberpunk 2077
  10. Best Indie Game - Sea of Stars
  11. Best Debut Indie Game - Cocoon
  12. Best Mobile Game - Honkai: Star Rail
  13. Best Community Support - Baldur's Gate 3
  14. Best VR/AR Game - Resident Evil Village
  15. Innovation in Accessibility - Forza Motorsport
  16. Best Action Game - Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon
  17. Best Action/Adventure Game - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  18. Best RPG - Baldur's Gate 3
  19. Best Fighting Game - Street Fighter 6
  20. Best Family Game - Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  21. Best Sports/Racing Game - Forza Motorsport
  22. Best SIM/Strategy Game - Pikmin 4
  23. Best Multiplayer Game - Baldur's Gate 3
  24. Content Creator of the Year - IronMouse
  25. Best Esports Athlete - Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok
  26. Best Esports Coach - Christine "potter" Chi
  27. Best Esports Team - JD Gaming
  28. Best Esports Event - 2023 League of Legends World Championship
  29. Best Esports Game - Valorant
  30. Most Anticipated Game - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  31. Best Adaptation - The Last of Us
  32. Players' Voice (Fan Favourite) - Baldur's Gate 3
push notification