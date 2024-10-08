Are you suffering from burnout? Watch out for these signs

In today's fast-paced, always-on work culture, job burnout has become increasingly common. The relentless pursuit to constantly perform at a satisfactory level can often blur the lines between work and personal life. Burnouts aren't just about feeling tired or stressed, to many, it's a chronic state of physical, emotional, and mental exhaustion. Here are the top five indicators that you may be experiencing burnout in your professional life.

Chronic exhaustion

The most obvious sign of burnout, chronic exhaustion persists even after a long rest, making it difficult to get through daily tasks. You may wake up feeling just as tired as when you went to bed, and even simple activities can feel overwhelmingly difficult. This type of exhaustion goes beyond physical tiredness; it also impacts your mental and emotional energy, leaving you feeling drained and unmotivated.

Decreased productivity

Tasks that once came easily now seem insurmountable, and you may find yourself missing deadlines or struggling to keep up with basic responsibilities. Concentration and decision-making become difficult, leading to mistakes or a lack of creativity. Despite working longer hours to try to catch up, it often feels like you are falling further behind, which only adds to the pre-existing frustration and helplessness.

Emotional detachment

You may feel detached from your work, losing the passion or enthusiasm you once had. This often manifests as cynicism or apathy—you simply stop caring. Work feels like a chore rather than something that challenges or excites you. Emotional detachment can extend to your relationships with coworkers, where you might avoid social interactions or disengage from teamwork.

Increased irritability

When you are burned out, your emotional tolerance decreases, leading to heightened irritability and frustration. Minor setbacks or annoyances that you would normally brush off can now trigger strong emotional reactions. You may find yourself snapping at colleagues, friends, or family members for small issues, or feeling overwhelmed by problems that aren't actually that big. This emotional volatility can strain your relationships and create tension both in and out of the workplace.

Physical symptoms

Common physical symptoms of burnout include headaches, muscle tension, digestive problems, and sleep disturbances. You might find it harder to fall asleep or stay asleep, and even when you do rest, it doesn't feel like you have had enough. Chronic stress can also weaken your immune system, making you more susceptible to colds and other illnesses. These physical symptoms are your body's way of signalling that the stress has reached a critical level.